A judge has praised a Roads Policing Unit officer from Greater Manchester Police following a pursuit in the early hours of the morning on 7th February 2021.

22-year-old Kien Leigh reached speeds of 90 mph during the pursuit that lasted around 20 minutes.

During sentencing, the judge praised PC Berry for his professionalism throughout the pursuit, which began after Leigh made off from the police.

Durg-driver Leigh was later sentenced to nine months behind bars.

Watch what happened in the video below: