Thames Valley Police have released footage of a vehicle pursuit that started in Aylesbury and ended in London.

Plain-clothed officers had tried to stop Edris Yusufi, who they believed might have been in possession of a weapon.

But Yusufi fled from the scene and began driving dangerously at high speed through Aylesbury.

Yusufi risked the lives of other road users as he sped through red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and blasted through pedestrian crossings.

Thankfully, the National Police Air Service were overhead, and they guided in other ground units as the net around Yusufi started to tighten.

Watch what happened next in the video below: