In the quiet early hours of a June morning, what started with the silent theft of a blue Range Rover in Guildford escalated into a high-octane police pursuit through the town’s streets, ending in arrest and a court sentence (scroll down for the pursuit footage).
It was barely past 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, 27th June, when the tranquillity of Winterhill Way was shattered by the roar of an engine. The homeowner startled awake, witnessed his vehicle being stolen right from his driveway.
In a frantic response, he called 999, and his partner courageously attempted to tail the car thief in another vehicle, soon flagging down a police patrol unit on Clay Lane.
Officers quickly responded, flooding the area in search of the stolen Range Rover. The confrontation intensified when the car thief rammed a police vehicle that was manoeuvring to block his path on Jacob’s Well Road.
The driver’s desperate bid for escape continued, with the police in pursuit along the weaving roads of Woking Road, Jacob’s Well Road, and Clay Lane.
The chase reached a dramatic climax as the perpetrator lost control on Blanchard’s Hill. The vehicle, out of control, demolished a wooden fence and crashed into a wall, bringing the high-speed escapade to a shuddering halt.
