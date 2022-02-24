Sussex Police has released some helmet-cam footage recorded by a biker who fled from the police, leading to a high-speed pursuit.
24-year-old Giacomino Morrone flipped his number plate and pulled a wheelie when he spotted the police before he opened up the throttle on his motorbike and sped off.
During the pursuit, Morrone blasted through red traffic lights at speeds of nearly 100 mph.
Because he flipped his number plate, Morrone undoubtedly thought that he would get away with his dangerous riding after the police were forced to call off the pursuit.
But Morrone had not counted on officers making ANPR inquiries, which led them to his home address, just as he was dismounting from his motorbike.
Watch what happened in the video below:
