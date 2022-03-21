A 17-YEAR-OLD disqualified driver who sped away from police, leading to a chase through a busy town, has been suspended and banned from driving for three years.

Jerry Harty was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday when he was also ordered to take a diversionary scheme to engage with rehabilitation activity for 20 days to get him to change his ways.

Harty’s driving was so dangerous – with excessive speed, driving on the wrong side of the road, and travelling the wrong way around a roundabout – that police had to call off their pursuit.

Watch what happened in the video below:

Join the debate on Twitter: