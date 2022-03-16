Leicestershire Police have released some dashcam footage of a high-speed pursuit that happened on Friday 21st January this year (2022).

At around 12:30 hours, Lamin Conteh overtook an unmarked police vehicle at speed in Raw Dykes Road.

Checks then showed that the Fiesta had no insurance, which led to officers activating their vehicle lights, signalling for Conteh to stop.

Conteh then failed to stop, instead making off at speed and driving on the wrong side of the road in Western Boulevard, the wrong way around a roundabout and onto the wrong side of Upperton Road.

As Conteh drove into Upperton Road, two marked police vehicles, with blue lights illuminated, were on the road to assist with stopping the car.

At this point, Conteh swerved at speed to avoid colliding into one of the police vehicles heading towards the pavement.

The second police vehicle made tactical contact with the Fiesta vehicle to try and bring it to a stop, but Conteh continued to drive along the pavement before rejoining the carriageway.

Still being pursued, Conteh then drove into a car park, where he eventually came to a stop and stepped out of the car where he was arrested.

On arrest, it was found Conteh only had a provisional driving licence. No L plates were displayed on the vehicle.

One officer suffered a minor injury due to the pursuit, and significant damage was caused to one of the police cars.

Sergeant Steve Jackson, from the force’s Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Conteh put members of the public and a number of officers in serious danger on this night. It is extremely fortunate that no-one was killed or seriously injured as a result of his extremely dangerous actions.

“Thanks to the skills of the officers involved, Conteh was safely brought to a stop before anyone was seriously hurt and following investigation was charged with a number of offences.”

Watch the video below to find out what sentence was handed down to Conteh: