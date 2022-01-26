A disqualified driver has been jailed after leading police on a dangerous pursuit at nearly three times the legal speed limit.

Connor Riddell drove the wrong way around a roundabout and reached speeds of 85mph in a 30mph limit in a bid to evade arrest.

The 23-year-old was spotted behind the wheel of a Range Rover heading down the A690 near Sunderland by officers in November 2020.

While on bail for this offence, Riddell drove on two further occasions – and officers also discovered a picture posted on Facebook showing him and another man posing with a stolen £20,000 Jaguar