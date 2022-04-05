A London Ambulance Service paramedic has appeared in court after being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident happened at the junction of Fulham Road and Redcliffe Gardens in Chelsea on the 15th of January, 2021.

The paramedic was responding to an emergency call on blue lights when it was alleged that he collided with a moped that was being ridden by Hamed Najar.

Nathan Paine-Davey, prosecuting, said:

‘The defendant was driving in a London ambulance.

‘He was on his way to a call and it is right to say that at the junction of Redcliffe Gardens he was in blue lights.’

‘He had moved into a box lane on the other side of the road, and as a result, he did not see the victim in this matter.

‘He (Mr Nahar) was riding a moped and as a result of not seeing the ambulance he was hit and he later died of injuries to the thoracic area.’

The paramedic was granted unconditional bail ahead of a preliminary hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on May 3.

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email