Callum Parker, 38, walked out of prison after serving a sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, only to land himself back behind bars just hours later for repeating the same offence.

He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (December 16th) after a violent spree in Staines-upon-Thames on Thursday (December 14th) that targeted both police and a paramedic.

Parker, seemingly intoxicated upon his release from prison, drew attention in Staines High Street with aggressive behaviour towards the public.

Police, promptly called to the scene, witnessed Parker’s slurred speech, unsteady gait, and the unmistakable smell of alcohol alongside several smashed vodka bottles nearby.

Concerned about his potential injuries after a reported fall, officers called an ambulance as a precaution.

The situation, however, quickly escalated. A witness confirmed Parker ingesting an unknown quantity of pills, further raising concerns.

Agitated and hostile, Parker lashed out while paramedics attempted to assess him, earning him an arrest for both disorderly conduct and assaulting an emergency service worker.

As tensions flared during his apprehension, Parker assaulted a police officer and kicked a paramedic while being escorted to the ambulance, adding two more charges to his tally.

Parker’s violent episode culminated in an additional arrest for assaulting a kind member of the public who had assisted him before police arrived.

In court, Parker admitted guilt to all five charges: two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of assault by beating, and one count each of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a member of the public.

His actions came at a steep price: a 12-week prison sentence and a £50 compensation order.

Sadly, Parker’s case is not an isolated incident. In Surrey alone, hundreds of emergency workers face assault every year.

According to Surrey Police, 523 police officers and 66 paramedics were assaulted in 2021, highlighting the concerning prevalence of such offences.

Parker’s swift return to incarceration serves as a stark reminder of the need to protect those who dedicate their lives to public safety.

His actions not only caused physical harm but also disrespected the vital role emergency workers play in our communities.

While a 12-week sentence offers some degree of justice, it also underscores the gravity of the problem and the ongoing struggle to ensure the safety of those who keep us safe.

Investigating officer Sharif 16737 said: “Assaults on emergency workers when they are just trying to do their job simply will not be tolerated.

“Being intoxicated is also no excuse. Parker had also been released from prison that day for exactly the same offence.

“The fact that this was dealt with so quickly and that he is back in prison reflects how seriously this is taken and I hope that being given a prison sentence will make him stop and think about the consequences of his actions.”

SECAmb Security Manager, Dave Monk, said:

“We welcome the swift actions by our police colleagues in ensuring this individual was held accountable for his actions and returned to prison.

“It is never acceptable that our staff face abuse and violence when they are at work.

“My colleagues come to work to serve their communities and help people.

“While it may be a small minority of people who act in this way, actions such as this can have a lasting effect.

“We will continue to do everything we can to ensure anyone who threatens or harms our staff in any way will be prosecuted.”

