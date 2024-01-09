ATTLEBOROUGH, NORFOLK — A life-saving East Anglia Air Ambulance (EAAA) crew became the target of a reckless laser pen attack while attending to a critical medical emergency on December 27 (scroll down to the bottom of the article for the footage, which was filmed by a member of the life-saving crew).

The alarming incident, captured on camera over Attleborough, highlights an escalating concern for airborne emergency services across the UK.

A Threat from the Ground

As the EAAA helicopter navigated the night skies to aid those in urgent need, an unidentified individual jeopardised the mission by shining a laser at the aircraft.

This criminal act not only risks the safety of the crew but also endangers the lives of individuals requiring immediate medical attention.

Norfolk Police have launched an appeal, urging anyone with information, especially those with doorbell or CCTV footage from the early hours of December 27, to step forward.

Contact details for the Attleborough team have been widely circulated to aid in the investigation.

A Growing National Concern

This incident in Attleborough is not isolated. Across the UK, there have been several reports of laser pens being maliciously directed at police and emergency helicopters.

From the West Midlands to South Shields, the pattern of such attacks reflects a disturbing disregard for public safety.

Each act poses a significant threat, potentially impairing pilots’ vision and disrupting critical operations.

The Legal Repercussions

The law is unequivocal: endangering an aircraft is a serious offence, with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment in England and Wales.

The severity of the sentence hinges on factors like the risk posed, the type of aircraft, and the offender’s criminal history.

Recent cases range from a 12-month imprisonment for targeting police helicopters to suspended sentences for lesser offences.

A Call to Action

This recent incident is a stark reminder of the dangers emergency service crews face, even from the ground.

The community’s role in identifying and reporting such reckless behaviours is crucial.

A collective effort is needed to safeguard those who risk their lives to save others.

Seeking Information

Anyone with information about the Attleborough incident should contact the local police. It’s not just about bringing the perpetrator to justice but protecting those who protect us.

Please help support our team of former emergency services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news

While responding to a medical emergency on 27/12, EAAA captured footage over Attleborough of a laser being shone at the helicopter. Shining a laser at an aircraft in flight is a criminal offence.@Norfolkpolice are appealing for information to identify those responsible.



🧵 1/4 pic.twitter.com/xm2Ecq5sOX — East Anglian Air Ambulance (@EastAngliAirAmb) January 9, 2024