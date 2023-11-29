29th November 2023, London – A shocking video released by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) (scroll down for the footage) captures a distressing incident where a paramedic was pushed out of an ambulance by an abusive patient outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

This event is a stark reminder of the increasing dangers emergency service personnel face in London.

Incident Details

The footage shows the 30-year-old paramedic falling to the ground, landing heavily on his elbow. The paramedic recounted the ordeal, describing intense pain and the initial fear of a broken arm.

The patient, displaying a lack of remorse, is seen walking past the injured paramedic without reaction. Officers from the Met Police, already on-site, arrested the patient, who was later convicted and ordered to pay compensation.

The video evidence was crucial in securing this conviction.

Wider Context: Alarming Increase in Assaults

This incident is part of a worrying trend.

In the past year leading up to 2023, LAS reported a 33% increase in assaults against its staff, with 625 paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) being assaulted, compared to 468 in 2021-2022 and 420 in 2020-2021.

These numbers not only signify a rising safety concern but also reflect the delays in emergency care delivery due to such assaults.

LAS Response and Measures

The LAS has invested over £3 million in equipping ambulances with cameras to protect crews.

Dr John Martin, Chief Paramedic, stressed the commitment to staff safety and the importance of securing convictions against such violence.

Furthermore, the “Work Without Fear” campaign, alongside a dedicated violence reduction unit, underscores the effort to promote a no-violence culture and support staff through legal processes.

Call to Action

With 561 physical assaults reported last year and 38 successful prosecutions, the LAS urges the public to respect and support paramedics and EMTs. The Service also encourages reporting all abuse incidents, highlighting the need for a collective effort to ensure a safer working environment.

🚑🚨 Shocking Video 🚑🚨: Watch the moment a @Ldn_Ambulance #paramedic is assaulted outside @ChelwestFT in @MPSKenChel. An alarming rise in violence against our lifesaving heroes demands our attention! pic.twitter.com/i7LiT0nhRs — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) November 29, 2023

Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ‘name’ and ’email’ address fields blank!