Four people have been injured, two seriously, after a collision between a cement lorry and an emergency ambulance in Tonbridge, Kent.
Kent Police are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses following the collision on the coastbound carriageway of the A21 near Sevenoaks.
Kent Police was called to the scene at 20:16 hours on Wednesday 5 January 2022, following a report of a collision involving an ambulance and a cement lorry.
Four people were injured in the incident, two of them were seriously hurt, and the air ambulance was in attendance.
A picture from the scene shows an emergency ambulance with severe damage to its front end.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation and are asking anyone with dashcam footage prior to the incident to come forward.
Anyone with any information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting RY/CS/03/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk
Make sure you never miss any of our stories or videos by signing up for our FREE newsletter!
Recommended Video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below