Four people have been injured, two seriously, after a collision between a cement lorry and an emergency ambulance in Tonbridge, Kent.

Kent Police are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses following the collision on the coastbound carriageway of the A21 near Sevenoaks.

Kent Police was called to the scene at 20:16 hours on Wednesday 5 January 2022, following a report of a collision involving an ambulance and a cement lorry.

Four people were injured in the incident, two of them were seriously hurt, and the air ambulance was in attendance.

A picture from the scene shows an emergency ambulance with severe damage to its front end.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation and are asking anyone with dashcam footage prior to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting RY/CS/03/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

