A funeral has been held for a newly-qualified paramedic who was tragically killed in an ambulance crash.

21-year-old Alice Clark died at the scene when the emergency ambulance she was travelling in collided with a lorry on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, on 5 January.

The ambulance was en route to an incident, but no patients were in the vehicle.

Over 150 emergency services personnel attended the funeral service in Bobbing.

Alice’s colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service, the London Ambulance Service, KSS Air Ambulance and Kent Fire & Rescue service joined Alice’s family during the service.

Staff formed a guard of honour along the drive to the chapel, and the cortege included an ambulance as well as two LAS motorbikes.

Shortly before the service started, the KSS Air Ambulance flew overhead to pay its respects.

Standard bearers from SECAmb, LAS and KFRS led those attending into the chapel.

During the service, Dr Fionna Moore reflected on Alice’s ambulance career with both LAS and SECAmb.

Giovanni Mazza, manager at the Paddock Wood operating unit where Ms Clark was based, said:

“Alice had a very positive impact on our service.

“Alice showed so much potential. She was bright, fun, enthusiastic.”

Ms Clark had only been working in Kent for three months and was “so excited to qualify as a paramedic”, her parents had previously said.

Another paramedic and a student paramedic were also injured in the collision.

The student paramedic suffered minor injuries, but her colleague was seriously injured.

