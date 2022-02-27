An emergency ambulance belonging to South Western Ambulance Service (SWAFT) has had to be removed from service after vandals targeted it.
At around 09:00 hours this morning, ambulance staff turned up to work, ready to crew the emergency vehicle for their shift.
But rather than responding to life-or-death emergency calls in the region, the ambulance has now had to be taken out of service for repairs.
The words ‘liar’ and ‘we lie’ can be seen on the vehicle in both green and red spray paint.
One of the SWAFT crew who had been due to use the ambulance tweeted:
‘Turned up for my shift today, to this….Unacceptable and has meant this vehicle was unable to respond!
‘Those, like me, who use this vehicle, do so to help and protect others.
‘This act not only prevents this but harms others.’
Responding to the tweet, one social media user said:
‘Absolutely disgusting mate. Sorry you’ve had to put up with this.’
Another added: ‘Why do this! Completely irresponsible, absolute idiots.
