British soldiers from the Queen’s Dragoon Guards have killed two armed terrorists in Mali after coming under attack whilst on patrol.

On 20th October, the UK Task Group in Mali were engaged by armed terrorist fighters while on patrol. They returned fire and killed two members of a Terrorist Armed Group.

This is the first time UK troops have come under fire in Mali, and it has been confirmed that there were no UK or UN force casualties.

Violent extremists in Mali, believed to include the Islamic State of the Greater Sahel (ISGS), are causing severe instability and hindering development in Mali and across the Sahel.

The Sahel is one of Africa’s poorest and most fragile regions, with high levels of violence and poverty.

UK troops are deployed on Operation MAKARA 3 to stabilise population areas around Menaka and deter or disrupt terrorist groups while protecting and reassuring the local population.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said:

“This is an important reminder that as we broaden the focus of Defence to State based threats in new domains like cyber and space, we still rely on our Armed Forces to apply lethal forces in close contact with our enemies.

“No matter how much technology we invest in, it all comes to naught without the bravery and determination of our Armed Forces.”

Following a search of the area, the British troops found a cache of weapons, including an AK47, a machine gun, 100 rounds of ammunition and a radio.

This operation highlights how the UK Armed Forces are stepping up their contribution to the UN’s peacekeeping efforts, particularly toward protecting civilians by disrupting dangerous terrorist groups.

A UN Spokesperson said:

“UN peacekeepers from the British contingent of MINUSMA (LRRG) travelling from Gao to Ménaka on a security patrol repelled an attack by two armed individuals.

“The UN peacekeepers vigorously retaliated, neutralising the two individuals.”

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.

Recommended video: