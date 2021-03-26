Warning: This article contains images that some readers might find upsetting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the serving soldier who was ‘attacked and held hostage’ after leaving his barracks to meet a ‘Tinder Date’ last weekend.

The 18-year-old soldier is understood to have left Dreghorn Barracks on Saturday 20th March to meet a date at a property in Edinburgh.

But when the soldier arrived at the address, another man is said to have assaulted him and ‘held him hostage’.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the serviceman was ‘rushed to hospital’ following the attack.

GoFundMe

The GoFundMe page set up for the soldier said that his family ‘woke up to a devastating phone call to say that our Son, Grandson, Brother & Uncle was in a High Dependency Unit.

‘Cobhan joined the Army at the age of 16, turning 18 in January with a whole career ahead of him.

GoFundMe

‘However on Saturday 21st March, Cobhan was held hostage in an unprovoked attack. Cobhan was barricaded in a flat and tortured for a long 3 hours.

‘Cobhan experienced life changing trauma, he has severe burns, knife slashes to his face, stab wounds, broken bones.

‘The trauma and pain that occurred that night is terrifying, Cobhan is currently in hospital and is needing specialist care for both his wounds and burns’.

GoFundMe

The page’s initial target was £2,000 but as of 12:50 hours on 26th March, £4,357 has been raised by nearly 300 donors.

Dylan Rigby, 19, has been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Rigby appeared in court yesterday (25th March) charged with abduction, assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, the Daily Record reports.

He is due to appear again within the next eight days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

‘Officers were called to an address in Kidlaw Close, Edinburgh, at around 6.05am on Sunday, 21 March following a disturbance within a property.

‘Specialist officers attended and the incident was concluded safely at around 8.05am.

‘An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being assaulted, and a second man, also aged 19, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

‘He was due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 March, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.’

To visit the GoFundMe page that has been set up for Cobhan, click HERE.

