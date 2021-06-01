The Metropolitan Police have charged two serving British Army soldiers for various serious offences following an investigation by the Met’s elite Flying Squad.

Kirtland Gill, 40, of Berkshire, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon (an imitation firearm capable of discharging noxious liquid)

Rajon Graham, 32, of Berkshire, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and four counts of selling or transferring ammunition.

Gill hit the headlines last year after becoming the first black soldier to lead the prestigious Queen’s elite Coldstream Guards.

Gill. Image credit: Georgie Gillard

The Jamaican-born soldier came to visit family in the UK in 2001, aged 20, and instead joined the British Army. He rose to the rank of Regimental Sergeant Major.

The Sun reported that Gill met the Queen twice in his 20-year career and that the pair were arrested at separate addresses in Berkshire on Thursday.

It said the arrests sent ‘shockwaves’ through the regiment, which guards the Queen at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Both have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.

