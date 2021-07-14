The Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation after a Royal Navy sailor aboard HMS Kent (F78) – a Type 23 Frigate – died on Saturday, 10th July.

The frigate was en-route to the Far East as part of the Carrier Strike Group deployment.

Defence sources told the Telegraph that the sailor was believed to have taken their own life.

However, an MoD spokesman told MailOnline that the family have requested privacy and would not be commenting further.

A spokesperson for the MOD said:

“It is with deep sadness that the Ministry of Defence can confirm that a Royal Navy sailor from HMS Kent died on July 10 2021.

“The Ministry of Defence offers its condolences to the individual’s family and friends.

“The ship’s company of HMS Kent are in our thoughts during this difficult time.

“The individual’s next of kin have been informed and have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“An investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment any further while that is ongoing.”

The Portsmouth-based warship is currently deployed along with the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of the Carrier Strike Group.

