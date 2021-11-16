West Midlands Ambulance Service has posted a ‘thank you’ message to a mystery donor who offered to pay for an ambulance crews dinner.

During a busy shift, Sophie and her crewmate were in Chelmsley Wood treating a patient and had left their emergency ambulance nearby.

After finishing the call, they returned to their vehicle only to find that a brown envelope had been left on their windscreen.

On the note, there was a handwritten message which said:

‘Merry Xmas. Dinner on me. You do an amazing job.’

Credit: West Midlands Ambulance Service / Facebook

A spokesperson for WMAS said:

‘We have no idea who left [the envelope], but just wanted to say a big # thank you for your kind words and the generous contents.

‘Such acts of kindness go a long way at the moment.’

Recommended Video: