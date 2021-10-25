A Birmingham man who gave a newborn baby prescription drugs has been jailed for attempted murder.

Jamar Bailey, from Augustin Grove, Winson Green, was sentenced to 25 and a half years in prison today at Birmingham Crown Court after the 21-year-old admitted the offence in June earlier this year.

The three-week-old baby girl had been taken into hospital on 27 June 2020 after becoming listless and unresponsive.

A urine test detected sodium valproate – a drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder and potentially fatal to the newborn.

Police were notified as the drug could not have been ingested accidentally.

Officers found that Bailey was taking medication for seizures, and a search of the property found a prescription drug for Epilim Chrono – which contains sodium valproate – in his name.

He was arrested on suspicion of wilfully harming a child.

Jamar Bailey, from Augustin Grove, Winson Green

Several items were seized, and toxicology tests found evidence of the drug in the baby’s milk bottle.

Alarmingly detectives also found a search history on Bailey’s mobile phone for ‘how to poison a baby’ and ‘how to kill a newborn baby’.

Fortunately, the baby survived her ordeal, although it won’t be known until she is older if there are any lasting effects. She has since been safeguarded and is said to be ‘thriving’ with her new family.

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Wilson, from the force’s public protection unit, said:

“The little girl is so lucky to be alive, and we are really pleased that she is doing so well.

“Bailey’s actions were premeditated and could quite easily have resulted in her death.

“Our investigation was complex and relied on medical evidence and the support of partner agencies, so we are satisfied that justice has been done.”

Bailey will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible to apply for parole.

Got a story, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.