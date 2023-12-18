Plymouth, December 18th: Ryan Wellman, 24, with no fixed abode in Penzance, has been sentenced to a total of three years and nine months in prison.

The sentence was handed down at Plymouth Crown Court following his guilty plea to charges of drug offences and assaulting emergency workers.

Arrest and Conviction

Wellman’s sentencing on December 4 stems from an incident that occurred on October 26.

Following his involvement in a collision in the Glynn Valley between Liskeard and Bodmin, Wellman was transported to Derriford Hospital by a Police Constable and a Special Constable.

While in hospital care, Wellman was arrested and found in possession of Class A drugs, estimated to be worth around £3,000.

His arrest led to a violent altercation with the attending officers.

Assault on Emergency Workers

In a distressing turn of events, as he was being searched, Wellman lashed out, swinging punches at the male Police Constable.

The situation escalated when Wellman locked the officer in a chokehold with his legs, causing the constable to struggle for breath and nearly lose consciousness.

The female Special Constable intervened to help her colleague but was met with violence as Wellman kicked her in the chest.

Thankfully, hospital staff intervened, prising Wellman’s arm from around the constable’s neck and helping to detain him until the officer could safely get up.

Sentencing and Charges

Wellman’s actions led to his conviction on multiple counts.

He pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, which resulted in a three-year prison sentence.

Additionally, his assault on the emergency workers resulted in a further nine-month sentence.

Detective Constable Tom Parr, who led the investigation, said:

“Those officers attended a scene and did their utmost to assist by providing first-aid and taking Wellman to hospital to be checked over.

“Despite this, when found with drugs, he has punched and kicked the officers and gone so far as to strangle an officer until nurses working in the emergency department could help pry him off.

“Police officers work tirelessly to serve and protect their communities and accept that there is a level of risk involved in their jobs. But no officer should ever be assaulted in any manner, and abuse towards officers and staff will not be tolerated.

“The robust sentence passed by the court will hopefully send the message that assaults on emergency workers will never be accepted and will be dealt with seriously.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the officers and the hospital staff who assisted to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.”

