Border Agencies, along with their colleagues in Kent Police, have outsmarted a Romanian national who tried to leave the country with nearly £1,000,000 in cash hidden in a van,

The dramatic arrest unfolded at the Channel Tunnel on Monday, 6 June 2023.

The driver, 49-year-old Romanian national Simonas Moise, of no fixed address, found himself in the spotlight of law enforcement when his van, under the guise of a routine delivery vehicle, raised suspicions among border agency staff.

An intensive search by Kent Police unravelled the truth: the van was anything but ordinary.

Concealed within its side panelling lay approximately 90 bundles of cash, hidden in a secret compartment, destined for an illicit exit from the UK.

Moise, caught red-handed, was unable to dodge the law. Despite his claims of being an unwitting pawn in the hands of a Romanian contact, the evidence stacked against him was overwhelming.

His story crumbled at Canterbury Crown Court, where he was found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to a three-and-a-half-year stint behind bars.

Detective Constable Gemma Simpson of Kent Police’s Border Investigations Unit didn’t mince words about the conviction.

“Simonas Moise claimed innocence, but his elaborate efforts to conceal such a hefty sum were a clear giveaway of his guilt. The jury saw right through his fabrications,” she stated.

“His capture sends a strong message: Kent Police will relentlessly pursue those who believe they can outsmart the system.”

In a twist of poetic justice, the seized money, forfeited under the Proceeds of Crime Act, won’t just vanish into the abyss of criminal forfeiture.

Instead, it’s set to be redistributed, with a portion bolstering the coffers of agencies like Kent Police under the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme.

This reinvestment serves as a reminder that crime doesn’t pay, but justice does – quite literally, in this case.

