If you live in a city then, chances are, you have probably seen specially trained police officers provide an escort service for ‘VIPs’ at some point during your travels.
These highly trained police officers work together in a seamless display of vehicular ‘gymnastics’ as they guide their convoy through heavily congested areas.
Here at ESN, we are always interested in how police forces around the world carry out similar operations.
So we were thankful when one of our readers sent us some footage of police in Italy providing an escort for a coach full of VIPs.
If you subscribe to our YouTube channel, then you have probably already seen some of the videos which we feature that shows police escorting both their colleagues in the ambulance service and VIPs on blue-light runs.
But you probably would not have seen a police escort carried out in the manner that you are about to see in the video below!
If you are interested in watching more blue-light runs, we have a dedicated playlist on our YouTube channel that you can watch via THIS LINK.
