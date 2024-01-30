Birmingham, 30 January 2024 – Two men have been sentenced to imprisonment following a violent confrontation with police officers on Villa Road in Lozells, Birmingham, which garnered significant public attention last October (scroll down for the video)

Hamad Gernas, 23, and Adam Issa, 33, faced charges in Birmingham Crown Court, resulting in Gernas receiving a seven-month sentence for three counts of aggravated bodily harm.

Issa was sentenced to six months for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of cannabis.

The incident, which unfolded on 24 October 2023, began when officers, responding to reports of suspicious activity, approached Gernas.

According to West Midlands Police, the situation escalated when Gernas became aggressive as one officer sought his details.

As three additional officers tried to defuse the situation, Issa intervened by throwing a bicycle at the police, striking one officer in the back of the head and injuring another.

In the melee that followed, one officer was punched, another bitten, and a third suffered a sprained arm. Three of the four officers required hospital treatment, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The altercation was captured in a video that went viral, amassing over 1,000,000 views.

The footage showed a bystander’s crucial role in subduing Issa, preventing further assault by tackling him to the ground. This intervention allowed the police to gain control of the situation and arrest the assailants.

Commenting on the original footage, an unnamed police officer expressed concern over the growing hostility towards law enforcement, attributing it to negative perceptions fueled by media and political rhetoric.

The officer’s statement highlighted the need for vigilance and the use of protective equipment in such volatile situations.

Chief Inspector Sara Beech from Birmingham Police said:

“Four of our officers were assaulted while just trying to their job, which will not be tolerated.

“Nobody should face violence and abuse whilst trying to protect the public.

“Assaulting emergency workers is not just about physical visible injuries but also the mental harm the experience causes.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to the courageous member of the public who stepped in and intervened during the incident.

“We will bring those to justice who think violence against our officers is acceptable.”

🚨 WATCH 🚨



Footage from October's altercation in Birmingham: Two assailants, Hamad Gernas, aged 23 and Adam Issa, aged 33, have been sentenced for their attack on @WMPolice @LozellsWMP police officers.



Issa was sentenced to six months behind bars, and Gernas was sent to… pic.twitter.com/f9FcFWA3Kl — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) January 30, 2024

Please help support our team of former emergency services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, subscribing to our brand new YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.”

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!