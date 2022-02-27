Dashcam footage, recorded by an emergency ambulance, shows the moment when the driver of a black Mercedes decided to follow the emergency vehicle through traffic.

In the footage, the emergency ambulance can be seen to make good progress through traffic on a busy road.

Thirty-two seconds into the video, a vehicle can be seen accelerating up towards the rear of the emergency ambulance before it proceeds to follow the blue-light vehicle through the traffic.

At one point, the blue-light driver exits his vehicle to speak to the car driver that is following him.

Watch what happens next in the video below: