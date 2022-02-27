Dashcam footage, recorded by an emergency ambulance, shows the moment when the driver of a black Mercedes decided to follow the emergency vehicle through traffic.
In the footage, the emergency ambulance can be seen to make good progress through traffic on a busy road.
Thirty-two seconds into the video, a vehicle can be seen accelerating up towards the rear of the emergency ambulance before it proceeds to follow the blue-light vehicle through the traffic.
At one point, the blue-light driver exits his vehicle to speak to the car driver that is following him.
Watch what happens next in the video below:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below