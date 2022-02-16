A private NHS(BT) blue-light driver has described a motorcyclist’s actions as ‘aggressive’ after the biker followed the emergency vehicle through red lights during rush-hour traffic in London.

In the video below, the motorcyclist repeatedly overtakes the emergency vehicle, only to then be overtaken by the ambulance when the motorcyclist gets caught in traffic.

At one point, the blue-light driver stops and allows the motorcyclist to overtake him, but, once again, the emergency vehicle soon catches up with the motorcyclist when the biker gets caught in traffic.

A dashcam installed in the emergency vehicle also captures the moment when the biker rides through red lights.