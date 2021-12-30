An officer based with the National Police Air Service (South West) has shared some fascinating footage (scroll down) from aboard their aircraft as it raced from St. Athan’s to Exeter in lousy weather conditions.

The aircrew had been tasked to a job in Exeter to help their ground-based colleagues.

The EC145 helicopter raced to its destination despite the bad weather conditions as the pilot and two police officers aboard endured the bumpy ride.

In the video, you can hear the audible pitch of the rotors change as the wind beats against the aircraft.

The jolting around of the phone that was used to record the footage gives you some ideas as to the inclement weather conditions which the aircrew faced.

NPAS delivers an entirely borderless air service to all police forces across England and Wales 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Flying at average speeds of 138mph, police air support saves officers on the ground valuable time during life-or-death emergencies.

Daily, NPAS tackles criminality helps save lives and keeps people and communities safe.

