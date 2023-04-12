In a shocking display of lawlessness, a Metropolitan Police officer was knocked unconscious by a violent thug on April 10th in Hackney, East London.

A passerby captured the chilling moment on video as the officer lay motionless on the ground while his courageous colleagues attempted to detain the dangerous offender.

The short clip was shared on Twitter by ‘pint giving’ and has since gone viral, with nearly 130,000 views.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement expressing relief and gratitude, “The injured officer was taken to hospital, and we’re pleased to say he has since been discharged. Attacks on officers are never acceptable.

“We’re grateful to those members of the public who helped. A man has been charged with GBH, so there is a limit to what more we can say.”

As violent crime continues to plague the streets of London, the Metropolitan Police have adopted strategies such as the highly effective stop and search campaign.

It has proven instrumental in removing deadly weapons like guns and knives from the hands of criminals, making our streets safer for the public and our brave officers.

Stop and search operations have been hailed as a game-changer in the fight against weapon-related crimes in the capital.

The Metropolitan Police’s data reveals that thousands of knives and firearms have been seized thanks to these operations.

The escalating violence on London’s streets has caused alarm, with an appalling number of murders recorded in recent years.

The Metropolitan Police have been tirelessly working to combat this issue, with stop and search being a vital weapon in their arsenal.

Although stop and search has faced criticism from groups and individuals with no experience policing the streets, the facts speak for themselves – the targeted approach has successfully removed dangerous weapons from the streets and provided officers with the necessary tools to try and reduce violent crime in London.

The harrowing incident in Hackney, East London, serves as a stark reminder of the perils our police officers face daily and the importance of backing their efforts.

As the Metropolitan Police persist in employing tactics such as stop and search, Londoners can be confident that progress is being made in the battle against violent crime, contributing to increased safety for all on our streets.

