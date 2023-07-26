Soaring Departures: An Unsettling Trend

Newly released figures from the Home Office reveal an unprecedented trend within England and Wales’ police force.

In the financial year ending March 2023, a staggering 9,192 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) police officers parted ways with their duties, marking the highest annual departures since records began in 2003.

This rise of 1,075 FTE surpasses the previous peak seen just a year prior in 2022 when 8,117 FTE officers resigned from their posts.

An All-Time High of New Faces

Meanwhile, 16,328 FTE police officers joined the force in the same period, a 27.7% increase from the previous year.

This influx of new recruits sets a new record, surpassing the prior peak in 2020 when 12,883 FTE officers were enlisted.

Despite the impressive inflow of new personnel, the exit rate of officers remains a growing concern.

It also means that most 999 response teams in England and Wales have a very high proportion of officers with less than two years of service.

Frontline Officers: A Steady Proportion

As of March 31, 2023, 91.1% of officers served in frontline roles, mirroring the previous year’s proportion.

However, this percentage has slightly dropped from the record high of 93.4% in March 2016.

Morale Hits Rock Bottom

Additional data from the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) offers some insight into the exodus.

A shocking 95% of officers surveyed stated that their morale was negatively affected by their treatment by the government.

Regarding their compensation, 87% expressed dissatisfaction, while 94% felt disrespected by the government.

Alarmingly, seven out of ten officers wouldn’t recommend joining the force to others, signalling a significant blow to future recruitment efforts.

Furthermore, an all-time high number of officers feel they need to be more adequately compensated for the risks and challenges of their jobs.

The Uplift Programme: A Letdown

More worryingly, at least 1,800 officers enlisted under the Government Uplift Programme have voluntarily resigned, further attesting to the declining morale.

These factors contribute to a daunting reality: the police force is facing a crisis of morale and experience potentially endangering public safety.

A Call to Action

This disturbing trend underscores an urgent need for government intervention to improve working conditions, morale and address compensation concerns.

Should this trend persist, consequences for public safety could be severe, with experienced officers potentially less likely to respond to calls for help and officers with only months of service more prone to errors.

This could subsequently increase crime rates and dwindling public confidence in law enforcement.

The data serves as a crucial wake-up call to tackle this imminent crisis.

Without action, the implications could be far-reaching, fundamentally impacting the backbone of law enforcement in England and Wales.

