The IOPC are investigating after an incident occurred in Sheffield when a brief, high-speed police pursuit ended in the death of a 40-year-old man.
Daniel McBride, the driver of a black Mercedes, died after colliding with two parked cars on Retford Road near the junction with Coalbrook Road.
The short pursuit started at approximately 23:00 hours on Monday, 10 April, after McBride’s vehicle passed a police car travelling in the opposite direction.
In an attempt to evade law enforcement, McBride engaged in a short chase that lasted a mere 13 seconds, ultimately leading to his demise.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since launched a full investigation into the event’s circumstances.
In addition to examining the South Yorkshire Police’s involvement in the pursuit, the IOPC will assess whether the appropriate policies and procedures were followed during the incident.
Emily Barry, IOPC Regional Director, highlighted the mandatory requirement for police forces to refer incidents resulting in death or serious injury to the IOPC for investigation.
Thus far, initial accounts from the officers involved, along with dashcam footage and CCTV from the area, have been gathered.
Someone fails to obey a lawful request and unfortunately dies. Who can we blame ?
The POLICE must be responsible !!!!
He should have stopped. He brought his death upon himself. One less criminal for us all to worry about.