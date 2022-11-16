A police officer attached to Greater Manchester Police is recovering in hospital after being stabbed.
The incident happened at around 17:40 hours on Tuesday, 15th November, after officers recognised a male in The Crescent, Westhoughton, who was circulated as being wanted.
As officers tried to arrest the male, one officer was stabbed in the leg. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The wanted male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and for having a bladed article.
Whilst in custody, the male, was further arrested for two common assaults.
A GMP spokesman said:
“At around 5,40pm on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, officers located a wanted man outside an address on The Crescent, Westhoughton.
“During the arrest, a police officer received a stab wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He remains in a stable condition.
“The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed instrument. He was further arrested in custody for two common assaults and remains in custody.”
A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police Federation said:
‘Absolutely shocking news.
‘We wish our colleague well and are supporting them at this terrible time.
‘Once again this shows the dangers Police Officers face whilst keeping the public safe.’
Make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up-to-date with this story by clicking HERE
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Lots of form, violent and dangerous. So of course he will be freed.
I just wish a few of these maniacs started stabbing a few judges. Then they would be locked up.