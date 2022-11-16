A police officer attached to Greater Manchester Police is recovering in hospital after being stabbed.

The incident happened at around 17:40 hours on Tuesday, 15th November, after officers recognised a male in The Crescent, Westhoughton, who was circulated as being wanted.

As officers tried to arrest the male, one officer was stabbed in the leg. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The wanted male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and for having a bladed article.

Whilst in custody, the male, was further arrested for two common assaults.

A GMP spokesman said:

“At around 5,40pm on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, officers located a wanted man outside an address on The Crescent, Westhoughton.

“During the arrest, a police officer received a stab wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He remains in a stable condition.

“The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed instrument. He was further arrested in custody for two common assaults and remains in custody.”

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police Federation said:

‘Absolutely shocking news.

‘We wish our colleague well and are supporting them at this terrible time.

‘Once again this shows the dangers Police Officers face whilst keeping the public safe.’

