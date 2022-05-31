Chorley Police have taken to social media to explain why a marked police vehicle had been spotted parked in a parent and child bay at a Tesco supermarket in Buckshaw.

As is nearly always the case in this type of situation, the emergency vehicle was responding to a call for assistance at the time and was left in a position that was as close to the call as possible.

However, that did not deter so-called ‘professional moaners’ who took pictures of the police vehicle before uploading the images to social media.

Without having the facts, people started venting their outrage at where the officer had parked the police vehicle, with some commentators speculating that the driver was ‘getting a sandwich.’

To set the record straight, a police member of staff posted the following on the Chorley Police Facebook page:

‘We are aware of an image that has been circulated on Facebook of a marked police vehicle parked in a parent and toddler bay at Tesco, Buckshaw.

‘This officer was responding to a call of anti-social behaviour, whereby a group of youths had already targeted a local business and were seen heading in the direction of Tesco.

‘The Neighbourhood Team is working in conjunction with Tesco to provide a presence to these youths, who have been causing ongoing issues for the residents of Buckshaw Village.

‘Parking closest to the risk and threat, whilst providing a deterrent to these youths is necessary. Contrary to the post on Facebook, we can assure that the officer was not purchasing a sandwich.’

However, faith in humanity was restored after the post received widespread support from social media users.

One person wrote: ‘There have been many complaints about anti-social behaviour in that area and then there are complaints when the Police are doing their job.

‘I think they will just have parked as near to the incident possible they won’t have gone to look for a parent and child spot, give them a break and just hope it’s not your child that’s getting a ride in the Police Car for their bad behaviour to others.’

Another added: ‘These professional moaners can’t help themselves, can they?

‘I bet if they ever collapsed in Tesco and they were about to perish their last words will be to the ambulance driver complaining about them parking in disabled bay’.

One social media user added: ‘So sad that the very people who protect and come to us when needed have to explain why/where they have parked a vehicle.

‘I would hate to think someone needed assistance, which was delayed because the Police or Ambulance personnel had to park so not to offend anyone.’

