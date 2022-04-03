North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage after two PCSOs were left seriously injured following an attack in Harrogate on Friday 1st April.

Officers said that at around 19:00 hours, two PCSOs from Harrogate’s Neighbourhood Policing Team attended McDonald’s on Cambridge Street following reports that a group of teenagers had entered the restaurant.

The group had already been banned and given a Dispersal Notice not to enter the area due to their anti-social behaviour earlier in the evening.

The group refused to leave when asked by the PCSOs and an altercation took place.

One of the PCSOs sustained a suspected broken nose during the incident, and the other suffered tissue damage to the cheek.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, and appropriate support has been put in place regarding their welfare.

Three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15-years-old, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody for questioning.

Neighbourhood Delivery Inspector Phoebe Southall said:

“No one deserves to go to work and be assaulted, especially as they work to protect the public and keep our communities safe. It is not just ‘part of the job’ and we will investigate any incidents of violence towards our staff thoroughly.

“We would urge anyone who either witnessed the attack or has any information or mobile phone footage that may have captured something to please get in touch.”

If you can assist the investigation, please email investigationhubcounty@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Please quote reference number 12220055279 when providing information.

