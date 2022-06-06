The Metropolitan Police Federation has released a statement after footage of officers being confronted by an armed male on Chelsea Bridge over the weekend went viral.

The footage – seen by ESN – shows two Metropolitan Police officers trying to detain a male who was waving a weapon around in the air. Response team officers responded to the scene after calls for help were made by members of the public.

After refusing to comply with the officer’s instructions, the male was tased.

The footage then appears to show the male trying to remove the prongs from the taser before managing to get up onto his feet.

One of the officers then tries to grab the male. The male appears to swing at the officer’s head, missing him by inches.

Shortly after, the male appears to launch himself over Chelsea Bridge. He landed in the River Thames, where the RNLI rescued him shortly afterwards.

The male later died in hospital.

The incident happened shortly after 09:00 hours on Saturday 4th June.

A spokesperson for the Met Police Federation said:

‘A video from a bridge in London – recently posted on Social Media – highlights once again the operational policing challenges our colleagues face on a daily basis.

‘Officers are highly accountable for their actions – as always – and should not be subject to any trial by media.

‘The Metropolitan Police Federation notes how some of the usual armchair critics – press and political – are quiet over this incident.

‘This should be the norm until all facts are established and the circumstances/context are known. Perhaps this video does not fit their narrative.

‘For some media to post clickbait headlines around the actions of officers – when video evidence clearly shows what happened – is irresponsible.

‘It demonstrates the negative slant they have towards our work.

‘We wish all involved in the incident – including our colleagues – well.’

Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news