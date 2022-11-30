A man has been jailed after he put a female officer in a headlock before biting down on her ear.
26-year-old Mohammed Kamran Ali, of Desborough Avenue in High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 24 October.
On 29 June this year, officers attended Ali’s address to arrest him concerning an unrelated investigation.
Ali grabbed PC Ransome, a female police officer, in a headlock and bit down on her ear, causing lacerations on both sides.
The injury to the officer’s ear caused permanent scarring, and PC Ransome needed hospital treatment.
Ali was arrested at the scene and charged on the same day.
Investigating officer Detective Constable James Wood of Wycombe CID, said:
“While going about her duties in facilitating an arrest for an unrelated incident, PC Ransome was violently assaulted by Ali, causing injuries and life-long scarring.
“It is completely unacceptable for any of our officers to be assaulted, and Ali has now been sentenced to a significant custodial sentence as a result.
“Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, and any assault on them will not be tolerated.
“We will ensure that offenders are accountable for such actions, and Ali will now serve a prison sentence to reflect on his actions.”
