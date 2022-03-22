When officers from the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) noticed a van that had stopped on the M6, they stopped to see if the driver needed any assistance.
After a tyre on the van blew out, the driver was forced to stop and await recovery from the side of the road.
But when the officers had initially spotted the van, they could see that it had been overloaded, which clearly contributed to the van’s blow-out.
As officers gave the van a once over, they noticed that lumps of old timber had been used to “fix” the van’s suspension.
The van was issued with a notice prohibiting it from being used on public roads.
Officers also confirmed that the driver had been issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution for using the van in the state it was in.
Responding to a Tweet that CMPG shared, one Twitter user said: “WTAF! I think that’s maybe one of the most shocking I’ve seen. Tell me you have seen worse”.
Another added: “Oh my gosh, this is whole new level of stupid!!”
One Twitter user thought that the van driver’s identity was obvious when they tweeted: ‘Driver Mr F Flintstone’.
