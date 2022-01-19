Some Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service Firefighters have stepped in to help their colleagues in the emergency ambulance service out after volunteering to clean their vehicles as the South Coast Ambulance Service medics were on a break.
The firefighters based at Redbridge Fire Station gave two emergency ambulances a much-needed wash down whilst their crews had a 30-minute break this morning, 19th January.
One of the firefighters who took part in the gesture of goodwill, FF Becks Bryant, tweeted:
‘Our hard working ambulance colleagues had a well earned 30 minute break this morning, so we cleaned their very dirty vehicles for them; they were very grateful as they don’t get the time’.
One member of the ambulance service tweeted:
‘Thanks to you all for doing this. It will be gratefully appreciated and is a lovely thing to do.’
Another added: ‘That’s just brilliant! Thank you for all you do x’
