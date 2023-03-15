A 22-year-old Albanian man has been sentenced to eight months in jail after relentlessly stalking an 11-year-old girl in Croydon, South London.
Erson Sinaj, homeless at the time, became fixated on the young girl after spotting her in a local park, leading to a four-day campaign of disturbing behaviour.
Sinaj repeatedly appeared at the girl’s residence, despite her mother’s initial belief that he intended to burglarise the home.
The mother eventually realised that Sinaj’s fixation was directed towards her daughter, as he persisted in knocking on the door and lingering outside the girl’s window at night.
This occurred even after police and neighbours had instructed him to leave.
Upon questioning by the police, Sinaj expressed his belief that he had the right to knock on the door, claiming to have seen a girl he liked in the park.
He insisted that there had been a mutual expression of love between them and that no one could stop him from pursuing her.
Judge Simon Mayo described Sinaj’s actions as stemming from a “deluded desire to establish a relationship with this girl,” and expressed concern over his refusal to accept that his behaviour was wrong.
Sinaj’s unwavering belief in a mutual connection with the young girl, despite her age, has been deemed “deeply troubling.”
The girl’s mother has experienced terror, disrupted sleep, and severe anxiety over her daughter’s well-being as a result of Sinaj’s stalking.
According to prosecutor Sebastian Cox, Sinaj returned to the girl’s home even after being warned by the police, continuing to knock on the door and attempting to maintain contact with her.
Sinaj’s lawyer, Afzal Syed-Ali, argued that his client had not been able to communicate with the victim’s family and neighbours due to a language barrier.
Sinaj, without a fixed address, pleaded guilty to stalking and causing serious alarm or distress.
In addition to his eight-month prison sentence, Sinaj has been issued a restraining order barring him from contacting the girl or her family and from visiting their residence.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
8 months means he will be out in 4. The restraining order will obviously be successful, just as repeated warnings from the poor girl’s parents and the police.
What is the matter with the judiciary? Lock him up pending permanent deportation back to Albania. Instead, we find endless excuses to accommodate peadophiles. What utter nonsense.
The sick barsteward should have got 8 years not months, then deported. Our courts need a review and these lenient sentences are a complete mockery. Our Police must wonder why they bother.