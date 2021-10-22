A van driver has told life-saving paramedics that he intentionally blocked their emergency vehicle because, in his words, the paramedics had ‘blocked him’.

The paramedic’s had just finished dealing with a patient when they returned to their emergency ambulance, only to find that they could not leave because a van had been parked directly behind them.

When emergency ambulances are needed more than ever, the driver of the van’s lousy attitude and selfish actions could have cost someone their life.

The medics were forced to activate their siren to entice the ignorant driver of the van out from their property.

When the medics asked why the driver of the van had intentionally blocked them in, his reply was: “you blocked me so I’ve blocked you.”

As the paramedics responded to the call, they were left with little choice when it came to deciding on where to park.

Vehicles had been left in positions on the road, which meant that the emergency ambulance crew did not have the time or the luxury to park where they would have liked to have parked.

A witness told Emergency Services News:

‘They [the ambulance crew] had little choice where to park. There was a school behind them with proximity markings, so there was nowhere to park in that zone.

‘Hence, in the picture, you can see the pavements blocked by the big pots to prevent curb parking’.

The witness, who did not want to be named, added that the attitude of the van driver was “very childlike”.

When the van driver was informed that photos had been taken and that he would be reported for blocking an emergency vehicle – which is an offence – his reply was ‘whatever’.

Emergency Services News understands that the ambulance crews next call was to an outstanding ‘C2’ patient, who ended up being blue-lighted directly into resus.

