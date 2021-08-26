A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has released a short statement after the mainstream media publicised a TikTok video made by two YAS staff members during their break.
Rhianna Higgins, 25, and her colleague Hattie Proctor filmed themselves letting off some steam during a break in the back of an ambulance.
Had an emergency (R1) call come in during their break, as with NHS Ambulance Trusts around the country, the duo would have responded to the call.
However, The Sun and other mainstream media outlets picked up the story.
They reported on a vocal minority who disagreed with what the pair were doing during their unpaid rest break.
In a poll included in The Sun’s own article which asked: ‘Do you think they were wrong to dance in the ambulance’ nearly 70% voted ‘No, they were on a break’.
One social media user noted: ‘What these ladies witness in a day! Let them have a bit of fun. It’s a bloody tough job they are doing’.
Another added: ‘If you have been watching the ambulance programme and how much they have been so stretched especially over the covid times and the tears they face every time a call is made and they haven’t been able to get there in time or generally the loss of someone I think they should be able to have some fun, Jesus.
‘We would be lost without these wonderful people. I couldn’t do half the stuff they do.
‘They do such an important job have we forgotten that they are human as well they are allowed to have a life and some bloody fun’.
A spokesperson for YAS said:
“We are aware of the video which was filmed during a rest break and we are taking the opportunity to remind colleagues about acting professionally at all times when representing the Trust.
“We remain very proud of the amazing job our staff do to care for patients, often in challenging circumstances.”
Of all the things worthy of MSM attention, a couple of girls dancing in the back of an ambulance in their own time must be at the bottom of the list. If the MSM concentrated half as hard on the really serious matters rather than trying to scare up a bit of frothy outrage, there might be a little more respect for it. As things stand, very few people have any time for the MSM and their biased, inaccurate reporting.