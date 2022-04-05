A paramedic has spoken out after returning to their emergency ambulance, having dealt with a 999 call, only to find that a note had been left on their windscreen.

The life-saving paramedic had responded to a residential address in Southampton and left their emergency ambulance in a car park that was ‘mostly empty’.

After leaving their ambulance, the crew rushed to treat the patient, who was suffering from breathing difficulties.

Due to the size of their vehicle, the ambulance took up two of the dozens of empty spaces in the car park.

Once the patient had been treated and stabilised, the ambulance crew returned to their vehicle only to find that a handwritten note had been placed on their windscreen.

The note said: ‘You wouldn’t appreciate being blocked in so please think about blocking residents’ parking spaces.

‘There is a perfectly accessible pavement to the road out front.

‘Failing that, actually park in a space not blocking the whole car park’.

One of the ambulance crew described the anonymous note leaving as being ‘worse than keyboard warriors’ and asked members of the public to consider how they would feel if it was their loved one who needed life-saving care.

Emergency workers do not have the luxury of spending wasteful minutes positioning their vehicles when dealing with genuine emergency calls.

