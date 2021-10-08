A WWII veteran believed to be the world’s oldest retired firefighter has celebrated his 108th birthday and has marked the occasion with a visit from a Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service fire engine.

Joe Dixon celebrated his special day style last Friday (October 1st) when the crew of firefighters turned up at his Northumberland care home.

As well as wishing Joe well, Tyne & Wear firefighters and their colleagues from Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service also brought him a birthday cake to help him celebrate the occasion.

Joe served on the front line for 27 years in what was formerly the Newcastle City Police, Fire Service before retiring in 1964.

Credit: Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service

Now, 57 years later, Joe still regularly visits operational firefighters across the region to pass on his knowledge and expertise.

The World War Two veteran, who served in RAF Bomber Command during the war, currently enjoys his retirement at Scarborough Court in Cramlington.

And today Joe, who was born in Walker, Newcastle, has thanked both Fire and Rescue Services for visiting him.

Joe said:

As well as following us on Twitter ☝️☝️☝️ you can also find us on YouTube 👉https://t.co/J1ll5kgSow 👈 — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) October 8, 2021

“I began working in the Newcastle City Police, Fire and Rescue service in 1937, I lived in one of the 27 flats in the married quarters with my wife Lydia for 27 years, where we raised two children.

“I have always felt very important in my job. The Fire and rescue service has always made me feel very important to them.

“One fond memory I have is on my 100th birthday, I had a visit from the chief fire officer and his crew to mark the celebration and they have visited me wherever I have lived on every birthday since.

“Being at Scarbrough Court for my 108th birthday, the day could not have gone any better I am always treated very well and I am so grateful for all the support I received, I was surrounded by lots of family and friends.”

Credit: Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service

A spokesperson for Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service said:

“We have had the pleasure of meeting Joe a number of times in recent years, and he is a fantastic man who has lived a fantastic life.

“He is an inspiration to the whole of TWFRS and is welcome at our headquarters any time.

“Joe’s commitment to keeping our communities safe typifies everything that our organisation stands for and we are delighted we were able to be there to wish him a happy birthday”.

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video: