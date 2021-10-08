A WWII veteran believed to be the world’s oldest retired firefighter has celebrated his 108th birthday and has marked the occasion with a visit from a Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service fire engine.
Joe Dixon celebrated his special day style last Friday (October 1st) when the crew of firefighters turned up at his Northumberland care home.
As well as wishing Joe well, Tyne & Wear firefighters and their colleagues from Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service also brought him a birthday cake to help him celebrate the occasion.
Joe served on the front line for 27 years in what was formerly the Newcastle City Police, Fire Service before retiring in 1964.
Now, 57 years later, Joe still regularly visits operational firefighters across the region to pass on his knowledge and expertise.
The World War Two veteran, who served in RAF Bomber Command during the war, currently enjoys his retirement at Scarborough Court in Cramlington.
And today Joe, who was born in Walker, Newcastle, has thanked both Fire and Rescue Services for visiting him.
Joe said:
“I began working in the Newcastle City Police, Fire and Rescue service in 1937, I lived in one of the 27 flats in the married quarters with my wife Lydia for 27 years, where we raised two children.
“I have always felt very important in my job. The Fire and rescue service has always made me feel very important to them.
“One fond memory I have is on my 100th birthday, I had a visit from the chief fire officer and his crew to mark the celebration and they have visited me wherever I have lived on every birthday since.
“Being at Scarbrough Court for my 108th birthday, the day could not have gone any better I am always treated very well and I am so grateful for all the support I received, I was surrounded by lots of family and friends.”
A spokesperson for Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service said:
“We have had the pleasure of meeting Joe a number of times in recent years, and he is a fantastic man who has lived a fantastic life.
“He is an inspiration to the whole of TWFRS and is welcome at our headquarters any time.
“Joe’s commitment to keeping our communities safe typifies everything that our organisation stands for and we are delighted we were able to be there to wish him a happy birthday”.
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below