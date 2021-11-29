A woman who served a custodial sentence for bombarding police with hoax 999 calls is back in prison after defying a court order the day after being released from jail.

Helen Peacock, 41, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) on 24 September last year prohibiting her from contacting emergency services unless she was in genuine need of emergency help.

She ignored the order and was jailed on 1 November this year before being released three weeks later on Monday (22 November).

However, Peacock began phoning the police’s emergency line the next day.

She was asked several times if she had an emergency to report, which she ignored, so operators terminated the call.

Peacock was arrested and then released again a short time later.

The following day she phoned the police’s emergency line a further three times and raised concerns for her welfare, so control room staff sent paramedics to her home in Queensway, Soham.

Officers were also sent to the address after Peacock refused to answer the door to the paramedics, and she was arrested for breaching her CBO.

After pleading guilty to four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, Peacock was jailed for 24 weeks at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (25 November).

Sergeant Mat Lupton-Pike said:

“Despite a strict court order and multiple previous warnings, Peacock continued to misuse our emergency phone line.

“The force’s call handlers work tirelessly around the clock, under immense amounts of pressure, to protect those most in need.

“The misuse of our 999 service can cost lives and won’t be tolerated.”

Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.

Recommended video: