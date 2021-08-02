A woman has appeared in court after pulling a clump of hair out of a paramedics head before slashing another with a blade after she flagged down an emergency ambulance in Middlesborough on 24th April.
24-year-old Yasmin Punshon also assaulted two police officers who responded to the incident after being requested by the ambulance service.
Punshon appeared before Teeside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for the sickening attacks on the emergency workers.
Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said Punshon was “hysterical and distressed” when she flagged down the passing emergency ambulance crew shortly after 01:00 hours.
After exiting their vehicle, the paramedics sat Punshon down so they could help her. But she got up and started shouting at the crew, before walking into the road to flag down other vehicles.
When one of the life-saving paramedics tried to help Punshon, she grabbed the paramedic by the hair, pulling a clump of it out.
When the paramedic’s colleague tried to help her, Punshon swung at his head with a “small blade that was attached to her keyring”, as reported by Teeside Live.
Punshon caused an eight-centimetre laceration to the paramedic’s face during the shocking attack.
After attacking the two medics, Punshon ran away from the scene but was soon tracked down by police officers who responded to the ambulance crew’s call for help.
As she was arrested, Punshon hit a police officer in the face and kicked another one in the chest.
During court proceedings, it transpired that Punshon had been “drinking and using drugs to excess” at the time.
District Judge Helen Cousins called it an “appalling” incident, but acknowledged that she was ‘sorry’.
Punshon was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 30 rehabilitation days.
She was also made the subject of a 30-day community order and a 12-week curfew.
Punshon must also pay £250 compensation to the emergency workers (split between the four of them) and £85 costs.
Featured image credit: Teeside Live.
Before you go, we have put all of our best videos, social media groups, and social media handles in one handy place, which you can find by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Pathetic sentence Priti get a grip.
What a fucking waste of the courts time to give a smack head a free pass AGAIN.
FUCKING DISGUSTING, and an insult to the injured paramedics and officers.