A woman has appeared in court after pulling a clump of hair out of a paramedics head before slashing another with a blade after she flagged down an emergency ambulance in Middlesborough on 24th April.

24-year-old Yasmin Punshon also assaulted two police officers who responded to the incident after being requested by the ambulance service.

Punshon appeared before Teeside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for the sickening attacks on the emergency workers.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said Punshon was “hysterical and distressed” when she flagged down the passing emergency ambulance crew shortly after 01:00 hours.

After exiting their vehicle, the paramedics sat Punshon down so they could help her. But she got up and started shouting at the crew, before walking into the road to flag down other vehicles.

When one of the life-saving paramedics tried to help Punshon, she grabbed the paramedic by the hair, pulling a clump of it out.

When the paramedic’s colleague tried to help her, Punshon swung at his head with a “small blade that was attached to her keyring”, as reported by Teeside Live.

Punshon caused an eight-centimetre laceration to the paramedic’s face during the shocking attack.

After attacking the two medics, Punshon ran away from the scene but was soon tracked down by police officers who responded to the ambulance crew’s call for help.

As she was arrested, Punshon hit a police officer in the face and kicked another one in the chest.

During court proceedings, it transpired that Punshon had been “drinking and using drugs to excess” at the time.

District Judge Helen Cousins called it an “appalling” incident, but acknowledged that she was ‘sorry’.

Punshon was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 30 rehabilitation days.

She was also made the subject of a 30-day community order and a 12-week curfew.

Punshon must also pay £250 compensation to the emergency workers (split between the four of them) and £85 costs.

Featured image credit: Teeside Live.

Before you go, we have put all of our best videos, social media groups, and social media handles in one handy place, which you can find by clicking HERE.