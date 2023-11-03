A 35-year-old Sheffield woman has been sent to prison after assaulting a police officer while they were carrying out their lawful duty.

Tammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offences.

The court heard how Lane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking him.

The officer was working alongside another officer on a plain-clothed operation in the city centre looking for a wanted man before they stopped a man for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

While the detained man was lashing out with his hands and feet, a bag containing 20 wraps of drugs fell out of the man’s pocket.

The officer managed to pick up the drugs whilst still detaining the man on the floor. Lane approached, brutally kicking the officer with full force in the head, causing substantial injuries.

The officer in charge of this case said:

“I would like to commend the officers’ bravery in this case. Despite sustaining serious injuries to the head, they managed to keep the man safely detained on the ground before back-up arrived.

“This incident goes to show that our officers put their lives in danger every day for their job. I hope this sentence shows that we take any aggression shown towards officers extremely seriously and that it will not be tolerated.”

According to the data provided by South Yorkshire Police, 477 police officers were assaulted in the last 12 months (up to March 2023).

This is an increase of 12% from the previous 12 months (up to March 2022), when there were 426 police officers assaulted.

The national average for police officer assaults is 17.5 per 1,000 police officers. In South Yorkshire, the rate of police officer assaults is 29.8 per 1,000 police officers. This is higher than the national average.

Tammy pleaded guilty to the assault at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 2 October. She was jailed for two years on Monday, 30 October, during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Gain Authentic Insights into Policing: Five Audiobooks Written by Police Officers You Won’t Want to Miss:

Disclaimer: Emergency Services News participates in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. We may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases made through our recommended links.