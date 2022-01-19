Magistrates have handed a 25-year-old woman who assaulted two paramedics and three police officers a suspended sentence in Brighton.

Terri Gunn assaulted paramedic’s Emily Rutter and Robert Pearce as well as PC Davies, PC Angell and PC Head on 5th June 2021.

Gunn, of Grove Hill, Brighton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates also told her to pay £350 compensation to the emergency workers she assaulted and abstain from drinking alcohol for 90 days.

