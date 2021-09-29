A woman who assaulted two nurses, a doctor, a paramedic and several police officers has been sent to prison for 22 months.
Bradford Crown Court heard how 30-year-old Bridget Mtola was intoxicated when she assaulted the emergency workers whilst hurling racist abuse at them between November 2020 and May this year.
Prosecutor David Ward said there were seven separate committals to the court for sentence covering a range of offences from threatening behaviour to being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting a doctor, nurses, police officers and a security guard.
The court also heard how Mtola had twice urinated in the back of two emergency ambulances, leading to them being taken out of service for deep cleaning.
Mtola had six previous convictions for 17 similar offences and has also been banned from Bradford Royal Infirmary.
Judge Ahmed Nadim labelled Mtola’s behaviour “disgraceful and shameful”.
Before sentencing, the court heard how Mtola had “spurned and rejected” previous attempts by the courts to help her.
“You are unable or unwilling to learn from non-custodial measures,” Judge Nadim told her.
Judge Nadim jailed Mtola for a total of 22 months. She was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.
Is she a British citizen? If not, save the jail money and deport her instead. If she is British, then she will be free in 11 months or even less, ready to spread mayhem once more. If she was actually locked up for 22 months, that might do a bit of good. Had she been locked up much earlier with each successive sentence being twice that of the last, she would still be inside after probably her 3rd offence. A couple more similar offences and she would not see daylight for decades, which is as it should be.
If she cannot behave in a civilised society, she must be locked up for the danger she represents.