A woman who took 150 practical and theory tests for other drivers who did not have the skills to pass the test themselves has been jailed for eight months.

29-year-old Inderjeet Kaur of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted to taking the tests between 2018 and 2020.

Kaur told officers that she was taking tests for people who had difficulty with English.

Swansea Crown Court heard suspicion grew at test centres that Kaur was impersonating other people.

DVLA staff then contacted local police to share their concerns.

Kaur took the tests in London, Carmarthen, Birmingham and Swansea.

Det Ch Insp Steven Maloney said Kaur’s crimes were motivated by greed.

“Frauds such as these pose significant risks to the general public,” he said.

Caroline Hicks of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said fraudulently-gained test passes could be cancelled.

She added: “Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads. Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger.”