A 27-year-old woman has been jailed after being found guilty of assaulting several Warickshire police officers.
Gemma Laws, of Heming Walk, Nuneaton, was arrested following a disturbance at her home address.
In the early hours of Sunday 21st March, 999 response team officers attended a residential address following reports of a disturbance.
When officers knocked on the door, Laws opened it and punched a police officer in the face.
As officers attempted to force entry and arrest Laws, she punched another, and another had a glass thrown at them.
A fourth officer was assaulted in the police car on the way to custody.
Appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Laws pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.
Speaking after the sentence, Deputy Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said:
“Our officers put their lives and safety on the line every day to protect all of us; they should never have to tolerate physical abuse when carrying out their duties.
“Violence has a huge impact on officers and their families, and most people would agree that assaults on police officers and other emergency workers are totally unacceptable.”
