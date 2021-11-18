A woman is to appear in court, having been charged by Kent Police with stealing a Poppy Appeal collection box from a supermarket in Swanscombe.

The Royal British Legion container was reportedly stolen from a Co-op in the High Street at around 15:00 hours on Saturday 6th November.

Nikola Tokarova, of Grosvenor Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire was arrested on Wednesday 17th November.

She was later charged with two counts of theft.

The charges include an unrelated shoplifting offence at Boots in the St George’s Centre, Gravesend on 8th November.

The 18-year-old has been bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 15th December

Recommended Video: